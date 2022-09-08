NavSav Insurance Announces Brent Walters as new Chief Executive Officer

Walters takes helm of rapidly growing NavSav Insurance, one of America's largest growing Independent Insurance agencies.

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NavSav Insurance proudly announces Brent Walters as the new Chief Executive Officer. Walters joins the progressive insurance model – established by his wife Candice Walters in 2012, after working for twenty-two years as a captive insurance agent. In 2019, Candice began scaling the business, and today NavSav has more than fifty agencies in multiple states nationwide, with an outstanding forty million in revenue. The company is growing rapidly, doubling in size this year alone. In addition, the Insurance Journal, for the second consecutive year, named NavSav as a Top 100 agency. NavSav gained an impressive thirty-four spots in the 2022 list of top agencies in the U.S.

Brent joins NavSav at a critical time, where his expertise in acquisitions and scaling national growth will boost NavSav's already impressive strategy. Candice will assume the role of Chief Compliance Officer during the transition. Her institutional knowledge will be crucial as she continues to provide oversight and guidance over all departments.

NavSav Insurance will benefit from Brent's focus on customer experience and creating a company culture of service. "We are here to take care of the needs of those we serve," he said of his appointment. "If we deliver second to none service, we will continue to grow. I am thrilled about this new chapter and look forward to expanding our success."

Walters has received an impressive array of professional awards during his career as an Allstate agency owner. He is a five-time Inner Circle Elite qualifier, a five-time Circle of Champions qualifier, three time National Conference, eleven time Honor Ring qualifier, and has won numerous financial and achievement awards including Leaders Forum, Agency Achievement and Hall of Fame seven times in his remarkable career.

Brent is a strong community leader who makes it a priority to give back to the communities that have supported him. He was recently recognized by the Chamber's Southeast Texas Young Professionals group as one of the "Top 40 under 40" for Southeast Texas. He is also a recipient of the Better Business Bureau's "Torch Award" and received the Small Business Excellence Award for Houston, Texas. He is a member of multiple Chambers of Commerce and serves as a member of the Coastal Conservation Association. Brent also volunteers for multiple charity organizations in his home state of Texas including serving as a member of his local school board and a local hospital board of directors. Walters also lends his business sense to other organizations as a member of their boards including, First Security Bank, and major retail franchise Altar'd State.

NavSav welcome's Brent's extraordinary focus, determination and razor-sharp business sense. As the new CEO, he will elevate the performance of everyone on the NavSav team.

NAVSAV INSURANCE is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high- quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

Media Contact: Angie Hebert

Cell: 409-363-0006

[email protected]

SOURCE NavSav