Navy Awards Engineering Services Network $28.3 Million Contract For Maintenance Figure Of Merit (MFOM) Family Of Applications Maintenance Support

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading engineering and IT solutions company based in Woodbridge, VA, announced today that it has won a $28.3 million contract from the Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic).

ESN officials said they will deliver Software Maintenance, Engineering, Technical, and Management Support Services to the Fleet C4I and Readiness Department of SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic. These services will include Project Management Activities, Service Operations, Independent Verification and Validation and Afloat Installation. Support services are required in Norfolk, VA, New Orleans, LA and at shore sites, land based test facilities. The work will be performed primarily in Norfolk, VA, the five (5) year contract, which begins immediately, which includes a base year plus four one-year options.

"We're honored to have been awarded this contract and to continue to work SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic," said ESN CEO Raymond F. Lopez, Jr., a military veteran who served 29 years in the U.S. Navy. "We have been a steadfast partner with SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic, with a track record of implementing cost effective solutions through technical innovation and LEAN methodologies. We are excited to be able to provide a broader range of IV&V engineering that will be adaptive, perfective, corrective and preventative to enhance SPAWARSYSCEN/ESN team support to our Warfighters".

About Engineering Services Network, Inc.

ESN is a trusted leader in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with our military and government customers, delivering critical services for missions that matter. ESN provides our military and government customers with mission-critical services in the areas of: professional management & systems engineering services; cyber security & information / mission assurance services; network design, integration, & data center consolidation services; enterprise IT ITIL & ITSM services; systems development & life-cycle services; health IT services; and acquisition services. ESN customer experience includes the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Veteran's Administration and other federal agencies.

Based in Woodbridge, VA, ESN has regional and field offices throughout the U.S. and worldwide. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has achieved Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services v 1.3. Visit ESN at esncc.com.

