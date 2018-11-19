Navy Awards General Dynamics SeaPort NxG Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) today announced it will support the U.S. Navy through a new contract vehicle known as SeaPort NxG. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total value of $5 billion. It includes a five-year base period with one five-year option.

"We are excited to expand our firm relationship with the Navy and deliver cutting-edge technologies and services through this new contract vehicle," said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT's Defense Division.

Through this contract, GDIT will compete for individual task orders supporting Naval Sea Systems Command, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Military Sealift Command, Naval Facilities Command, the Office of Naval Research, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

GDIT will perform a variety of engineering services and program support as required by the individual task orders.

