Navy Exchange (NEX) launches NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Value Solutions (SVS), the world's leading gift card program manager, and NEXCOM, The Navy Exchange Service Command, announced an extended partnership to power the Industry Leading NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program. The Loyalty Program was launched on April 1, 2021, in conjunction with NEXCOM's 75th Anniversary. Each time a customer shops in store or online and provides their information, they will earn rewards. The more they shop, the more rewards customers will earn.

"We are proud to launch this first-to-market loyalty program for the Navy Exchange. We want to give a little back and personalize the experience for our customers. By working with SVS, we can give shoppers monthly rewards delivered right to their email, that can be stored in their mobile wallet so they are easy to use," said Jeremy Sherman, vice president of Marketing Innovations and Insights for NEXCOM.

Consumers will receive a $10 reward, to be used on their next visit to the Navy Exchange simply for signing up for the program. Monthly rewards will then be sent based on how much the customer shops with the Navy Exchange. Rewards will be emailed to customers and can be stored in Apple Wallet (Google coming soon).

"We are excited to bring the digital gift card technology that allows these rewards to be safely sent to all Navy Exchange Customers and participants in the NEXt Level Rewards Loyalty Program," said Mark Schatz, president of SVS. "SVS has partnered with NEXCOM to deliver a state-of-the-art experience that allows customers to safely receive their email reward and store it in a convenient, easy to use fashion. The card balance will be secure and available anytime a customer shops at the Navy Exchange."

For more information about this program, please visit https://www.mynavyexchange.com/NEXtLevelRewards.

About SVS: As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 700 hundred million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. We partner with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that will effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by the Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com .

About NEXCOM: The Navy Exchange Service Command is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. NEXCOM oversees six business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, the Ships Store Program, the Uniform Program Management Office, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility and the Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given nearly $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR quality of life programs. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.

