Navy Mutual is Great Place to Work Certified™

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification is based on a Culture Brief and anonymous survey completed by employees. Eighty-eight percent of Navy Mutual's employees say it is a great place to work and ninety-four percent feel they make a difference. Exceptional service, teamwork, and dedication to Navy Mutual's mission were recurring themes noted by employees in the Great Place to Work's Trust Index Survey.

"We are proud of our culture at Navy Mutual," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "Every day, we work tirelessly as a team to maintain the trust we've earned from our Members and provide the top-notch service they've come to expect. It's incredibly gratifying being part of such a dedicated team."

"We congratulate Navy Mutual on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Navy Mutual's small size and collaborative environment contribute to employee happiness and foster the caring community that is Navy Mutual. To learn more about opportunities at Navy Mutual, visit Navy Mutual Careers.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to service members and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veteran services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership and outstanding customer satisfaction and retention ratings. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

