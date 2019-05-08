Navy Pier Debuts New Logo to Commence Brand Revolution

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Pier, one of the top-attended destinations in the Midwest, is thrilled to reveal its newly redesigned logo to the public today. Created in partnership with Chicago-based brand strategy and design firm ColorJar, the reinvigorated logo accompanies the Pier's brand refresh, which will be brought to life across the Pier, Chicagoland and the region this month.

The new logo design was inspired by public feedback collected by Navy Pier and its research and brand strategy partner Lipman Hearne. The two-year, comprehensive process began in 2017 after the Pier recruited Lipman Hearne to help conduct market research and facilitate a series of focus group sessions and research studies that would inform the Pier's strategic and creative vision. The feedback indicated that based on Navy Pier's bold and exciting new direction, the logo should also exude fun, energy, playfulness, celebration and color in the form of a modern concept, while still incorporating iconic symbols, such as the Ferris wheel and fireworks, in a fresh, evocative way. In late 2018, ColorJar was hired and then charged with producing a compelling design with these values in mind and creating a new logo that would mark the first step in the Pier's brand revolution.

"It was paramount to us, as the People's Pier, that the new logo reflects Navy Pier's mission of being a place that inspires discovery and wonder for its nearly 9 million annual guests," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. "The fresh, bold design illustrates the strong sense of pride, joy and community that Chicagoans and guests feel towards their Pier, now in its second century. We are thrilled to see these elements unfold through our exciting brand revival and new logo concept, created in partnership with ColorJar."

The new logo symbolizes meaningful brand developments and pulls inspiration from the Pier's history and landscapes. The featured colors are inspired by the physical environment of the Pier itself, including the deep blue of Lake Michigan at dusk, magenta of a bright fireworks show and lighter aquamarine blues from the lake in the heart of summer. As part of the larger visual identity system, ColorJar utilized a 1927 photograph of a Navy Pier sign to recommend new typography that will be used on the Pier and throughout digital brand communications.

"ColorJar is honored to have partnered with Navy Pier to create its new visual brand identity, designed to help fuel the world-class destination's next 100 years and beyond," said David Gardner, founder of ColorJar. "To design for Navy Pier is to design for Chicago itself, as the Pier is an iconic element of the city's famous skyline. Creating a vibrant and welcoming new identity for an important part of the fabric of Chicago was particularly meaningful."

The complete rebrand will be brought to life in phases with the help of Navy Pier's creative agency of record TimeZoneOne and media strategy partner Spurrier Group. Both agencies were enlisted in early 2019 to help integrate the market research into the Pier's upcoming paid media campaigns and share the new brand story with expanded audiences in a meaningful and impactful way. The first phase of the campaign will hit the Chicagoland market this week and regional markets the week of Monday, May 20. The Navy Pier website revamp is also now complete, featuring the new logo, color palette and brand identity throughout.

In addition to the rebrand, in 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar, a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. For more information, please visit www.navypier.org.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar, a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

About ColorJar

ColorJar is a Chicago-based brand strategy and design firm that drives business results for brands that obsess over the guest experience. Founded in 2008, ColorJar revitalizes brands at key moments of change and works with some of the nation's most significant brands in hospitality, accommodations, real estate, and cultural destinations. For additional information, visit colorjar.com or contact hello@colorjar.com.

About Lipman Hearne

Lipman Hearne is the nation's leading full service marketing agency serving nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. For over 50 years the firm has helped clients build their reputations, raise funds, recruit participants, and broaden their influence. Lipman Hearne has worked with clients across the country, including the Smithsonian Institution, the University of Chicago, the Nature Conservancy, Caltech, Rotary International, and the American Medical Association. Lipman Hearne became an employee-owned (ESOP) company in 2016.

