Navy veteran Kim Mitchell will be Northcentral University's 2020 Commencement speaker

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Mitchell, a Navy veteran and longtime advocate for veterans and Gold Star families, will be the 2020 Commencement speaker at Northcentral University on Saturday, August 22.

"Kim is an exceptional person who exemplifies hard work, compassion and overcoming obstacles," said NCU President David Harpool. "Our graduates will be fortunate to hear her advice as they enter the next stage of their personal and professional lives."

Navy veteran and advocate for military families Kim Mitchell will give the 2020 Commencement speech at Northcentral University.

Mitchell is a nationally recognized advocate for service members, veterans and military families. She has worked with hundreds of communities and organizations to address the challenges of transition and reintegration.

After serving in the United States Navy for 17 years as a surface warfare officer, Mitchell co-founded the Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Service. Five years later, in 2017, she became the first non-Vietnam veteran and first woman to run the Veterans Village of San Diego. This spring she accepted a role to lead National University's educational efforts for service members as senior vice president for military, veteran and government affairs. National University and Northcentral University are both part of the National University System.

Adopted during the Vietnam War from an orphanage in DaNang in 1972, Mitchell has been active in supporting Vietnam veterans and Vietnam-era veterans. Her personal journey has been shared with media outlets including the Today Show, CBS News and People.

Mitchell serves on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, Infinite Hero Foundation and the Advisory Committee for Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America. She is a 2019 George W. Bush Presidential Center Stand-To Veterans Leadership Program Scholar.

Northcentral University's Commencement ceremony will be held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony recognizes graduates who have completed their degrees during the last 12 months. More information can be found on the Commencement website.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

