Navy Veteran-Owned Technology Firm Sets Record NTDS Sales During Its Biggest Month in History

YORBA LINDA, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXI Technology, the world's leader in Naval Tactical Data Systems (NTDS) technology, just recorded its biggest single revenue month in history. IXI generated over $5 million in purchase orders to support sustainment of the U.S. Navy's legacy combat systems and sensors. Additionally, a portion of these purchase orders includes providing hardware for the U.S. Navy's newest Aegis technical insertion.

IXI Technology

The summer hot streak is continuing into July. On July 8, IXI Technology received a $625,000 award to support the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). IXI's NTDS technology will be used to sustain the OYX-1 processing system for Japan's newest Multi-Mission Frigate.

"Despite the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IXI team found a way to engage and meet the needs of the customer," said Andy Morabe, IXI's VP of Sales & Marketing. "As the COVID-19 crisis creates unprecedented uncertainty, IXI has found a way to protect and increase revenues. Instead of containing or cutting costs, IXI invested in its video conferencing infrastructure to maintain social distancing yet making itself readily available to the customer. This is just one example where IXI can come out of this crisis as a winner."

IXI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has provided advanced electronics and software solutions to meet the unique data requirements of armed forces worldwide for over 36 years.

Media Contact:

Janet Pippins

Phone: 714.221.5012

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE IXI Technology