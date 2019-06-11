NAWBO Announces Partnership with Chubb

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is announcing its partnership with Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. The partnership will provide NAWBO members with an industry leading resource for small business insurance needs and education along with access to insurance products and services generally reserved for the world's largest corporations, including Chubb's Cyber Enterprise Risk Management policy.

"Fewer than 20% of our members have some form of liability coverage to prepare for a cybersecurity incident and more than 40% are unprepared and have not taken any preventative steps to protect themselves, according to our annual membership survey," said Molly Gimmel, NAWBO National Board Chair. "Chubb's educational materials, as well as upcoming seminars, will help provide our business owners with important information to prepare for modern risks as well as more traditional liabilities for small businesses."

As a Gold Annual Partner and Gold Conference Sponsor, Chubb kicked off the partnership by presenting a seminar on the importance of D&O insurance for non-profit agencies to NAWBO chapter presidents on June 3rd in Washington, D.C.

Later this year, Chubb will also present at the NAWBO National Women's Business Conference in Jacksonville, Florida. The company is giving NAWBO members access to customizable small business insurance on the NAWBO website and direct at www.Chubbsmallbusiness.com. Chubb will support the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development with educational materials to help small business owners identify their insurance risks and secure the right coverage to protect their investment.

"At Chubb, we care deeply about small business owners and the pain points they traditionally experience with insurance," said Casey Campbell, Senior Vice President, Chubb Digital Business Officer, North America Commercial Lines. "We are inspired by NAWBO's advocacy of this vibrant community and the value it brings to its members. Over the next year, we will have the opportunity to work with NAWBO to educate, engage and inform their members on the unique insurance needs of their businesses from start-up through expansion."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth.

To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

