NAWBO-CA Hosts Propel 2021 Virtual Conference: Driving Change Through Diversity

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners California is pleased to announce its annual Propel Conference, taking place on April 28-29, 2021. This year's theme is Driving Change through Diversity. "Focusing the annual Propel conference on diversity is timely. Diversity is California's backbone: it creates innovation and problem-solving by encouraging everyone to look at things from different perspectives. Multiple points of view bring solutions that a homogeneous group wouldn't be able to see. Women business owners in California are diverse in our businesses, our staffing and client choices, and our vendor choices. Embracing diversity means keeping our minds open and understanding that others' viewpoints might well hold the key to the ideal business solution." commented National Association of Women Business Owners California (NAWBO-CA) president Vikita Poindexter, CEO of the human resources firm Poindexter Consulting Group.

Every year, the NAWBO-CA Propel conference brings together women business owners throughout the state, unifying the voice of over 1.5 million women-owned businesses in California. With far-reaching impact, the conference is a one-stop resource for propelling women business owners into greater economic, social and political spheres of power, both within California and nationwide. Every year, the Propel conference welcomes change-makers and innovators to speak and inspire — this year is no exception.

Dr. Shirley N. Weber and Jennifer King Will Be Speakers at Propel

Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., is California's first Black Secretary of State and only the fifth African American to serve as a state constitutional officer in California's 170-year history. Dr. Weber was born to sharecroppers in Hope, Arkansas during the segregationist Jim Crow era. Her father, who left Arkansas after being threatened by a lynch mob, did not have the opportunity to vote until he was in his 30s. Although her family moved to California when Weber was three years old, it was her family's experience that has driven her activism and legislative work. She has fought to secure and expand civil rights for all Californians. Jennifer King is assistant coach for the Washington Football Team and the first black female assistant coach in NFL history. King's leadership and commitment to representation exemplify this year's theme: Driving Change through Diversity. She said of her historic promotion, "representation means so much. It's really important right now to be a good representative, what I didn't have growing up. I didn't have anyone that looked anything like me working. To be able to see that is big."

Propel Sponsors as of March 9

Bank of America, Title & Reception Sponsor

SDGE | SoCalGas, Advocacy Sponsor

PG&E

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Metropolitan Water District

Morgan Stanley

NAWBO-CA Education Fund

For more information about the NAWBO-CA Propel conference, visit https://nawbopropel.org. Ticket prices for the 2-day conference range between $45 – 65; to register, visit https://nawbopropel2020.regfox.com/nawbo-propel-2021.

NAWBO-CA – Formed in 1999, NAWBO California represents the interests of more than 1.5 million women business owners in the state. California ranks #1 nationally in the number of woman-owned firms, the number of employees (1.9 million) and revenues generated ($318.2 billion annually). The organization is a federation of eleven chapters located in Bakersfield, Central Coast, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento Valley, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and Ventura County. (www.nawbo.org/california)

SOURCE NAWBO-CA