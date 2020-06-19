NAWBO® National Installs 2020-2021 National Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners® (NAWBO) has appointed Cristina Morales Heaney, of U.S. Safety Services, as Chair to the 2020-2021 Board of Directors. The NAWBO National Board represents the millions of women business owners across the nation working to rebuild their businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Each board member brings a unique skill set to the table to help women business owners overcome adversity and prosper by advocating for policies to keep a vibrant national economy.

"Now more than ever, women business owners need to come together and face our challenges head-on," said Cristina Morales Heaney, NAWBO National Board Chair. "I am honored to represent these strong and courageous women as we embark on a journey to rebuild an even brighter future for the next generation of women business owners. We began as an advocacy organization, and I am proud to continue our legacy of advocating for women business owners in our 45th year."

Cristina Morales Heaney brought more than ten years' experience in the corporate and nonprofit development fields to her role as U.S. Safety Services' CEO. In 2005 she rebranded U.S. Safety Services and has since shaped the company into a leading provider of temporary medical staffing throughout Central and South Texas. Under Cristina's leadership, U.S. Safety Services has become the provider for the largest sports and entertainment centers in San Antonio and provides temporary medical staffing for the majority of community sports, entertainment and conference facilities in the San Antonio area. Cristina completed a Master of Business Administration program during her corporate years, then decided to become a certified Emergency Medical Technician during the first few months of starting her business. Cristina also serves on the Texas Leadership Council for the National Federation of Independent Business and is a former President of the NAWBO - San Antonio Chapter.

The 2020-2021 NAWBO Board of Directors includes Cristina Morales Heaney – Chair; Jeanette Armbrust– Past Chair; Susan Dawson – Chair-Elect, Karen Bennetts –Secretary/Treasurer, Tanya Hill, Lisa Coppola, Lesa Seibert, Jacqueline Hayes, and Megan Patton.

The new board will be installed this evening during the virtual NAWBO 45th Anniversary Celebration.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

