NAWBO National Virtual Women's Business Conference Offers More Days and Extras Than Ever

"We're certainly going to miss seeing hundreds of women business owners in person like we normally do," says 2020-2021 NAWBO National Board Chair Cristina Morales Heaney. "But the silver lining is this format will open the door for even more women who need us right now to take advantage of the cost savings and experience the connections, inspiration and education that only a NAWBO conference delivers."



In fact, WBC2020 includes six days of live programming:



Monday, September 21 —Annual Membership Meeting

—Annual Membership Meeting Tuesday, September 22-Wednesday, September 23 —2-Day Conference Experience

—2-Day Conference Experience Thursday, September 24 , Tuesday, September 29 and Thursday, October 1 —Three Additional Days of Post-Conference Education and Opportunities to Connect

These days are packed with so many exciting highlights. Attendees can choose from more than 25 keynotes (including bestselling author Glennon Doyle ), general sessions and breakouts. They can see who's in the sessions and click on sponsors and attendees to meet later for one-on-ones. They can even make appointments for supplier diversity matchmaking.



There is plenty of fun, too, like shopping and connecting in the virtual exhibit hall, creating drinks for virtual happy hour and grooving to live music. Plus, everyone who attends receives a swag bag and opportunities to win great prizes! The conference culminates with a virtual gala celebrating the Woman Business Owner of the Year and other award winners.



"This year has brought unprecedented challenges, but what remains truer than ever is the resilience and determination of business owners across the country," says Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director, Corporate Communications at Bank of America. "For the past 45 years, NAWBO has connected, empowered and guided women entrepreneurs—and that work has never been so essential. After all, when women business owners succeed, so does our economy at large. Bank of America is proud to again serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2020 National Women's Business Conference, and to present the Woman Business Owner of the Year Award. While we may be meeting virtually in September, we know the unique energy and camaraderie of the event will shine through and energize us for the year ahead."

Learn more about WBC2020 here .

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

