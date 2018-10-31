Naya Clinics: Reinventing therapy in Denver with a new location in Lo Do

"Starting from my own one-person office in Cincinnati, the positive response of our clients has allowed us to grow to nine branches of Naya Clinics in Ohio, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Colorado let alone our online clients from all over the US and the world. I m humbled by our clients' appreciation of our therapy approach and am committed to expand our office network to serve our clients in their local communities" Sam said.

"We can not be more excited to come to the mile-high city, especially Lo Do. We love what Denver is doing with its downtown area. We have also tasted your breakfast burritos, and we can not get enough of them" added Sam.

To celebrate the new office, Naya Clinics is offering new clients 50% off their first session in Lo Do for a limited time. Sessions can be booked on NayaClinics.com.

About: Naya Clinics is a leading provider of Marriage Counseling, Therapy & Life Coaching in Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and Denver. Naya Clinics was founded to provide clients with access to the Innovative and Avant Garde Positive Existential Therapy™ (P.E.T.) approach developed by its founder Sam Nabil.

Sam's Positive Existential Therapy™ (P.E.T.) combines unique elements from positive psychology and Existential psychotherapy. Sam's approach to working with couples combines his PET approach with IMAGO short term couples' therapy.

Website: Nayaclinics.com

