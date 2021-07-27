Nayax Announces Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX) today announced key performance indicators for the second quarter of 2021. The financial results for the second quarter of 2021 will be published on Monday, August 23rd, 2021.

Revenue for Q2 2021 is expected to be between $30 million and $31 million , an increase of more than 110% over Q2 2020

and , an increase of more than 110% over Q2 2020 Managed and connected devices were 436,000, an increase of more than 40% over Q2 2020

Number of customers reached 23,500, an increase of more than 40% over Q2 2020

Number of processed transactions was 186 million, more than double those of Q2 2020

"We will be announcing our financial results on August 23rd, 2021", commented Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. "Our ongoing efforts to reach new customers, with further expansion in our global markets, continue to support our growth, producing positive results for our stakeholders. I am very pleased with our achievements this quarter. Even considering the impact of the global COVID pandemic on Q2 2020 results, Q2 2021 saw very strong results, representing over 30% revenue growth over Q1 2021, a significant milestone in our continued journey."

Conference Call

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer; Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer; and David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results on August 23rd, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413

AUSTRALIA TOLL-FREE: 1-800-822-994

WEBCAST LINK: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ge9Ube3b

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158266/ea98f08302. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 23, 2021, to September 6, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10158266

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived and live media webcast will also be available for 90 days on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to quarterly financial results or other performance indicators, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

