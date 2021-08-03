Nayax to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform helping merchants scale their business, today announced it will virtually present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, David Ben Avi, Chief Technology Officer, and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, will present on August 11 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Management welcomes the opportunity for one-on-one meetings during the conference on August 10 and 11. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative. Access to the live webcast can be found here. A replay of the presentation will be available the following day on Nayax's events page.

For more information regarding this and other events, please visit Nayax's events page here.

About Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference:

The 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, will be held virtually. Technological innovation continues to be at the forefront of social, commercial and industrial processes, and has been a driving factor in the strong market performance over at least the last decade. This pace of innovation will continue; thus, the conference provides an opportunity for investors to gain important insights into the technologies that will drive the entire value chain for the foreseeable future.

About Nayax:

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit http://www.nayax.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: [email protected]

