Naylor Association Solutions Reconfigures Software Platform to Connect Unemployed, Displaced Workers and Volunteers with Employers Facing Urgent Needs Due to COVID-19

MCLEAN, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naylor Association Solutions is excited to announce a newly reconfigured version of its Boxwood GO job board platform that enables individuals seeking full-time, part-time or volunteer opportunities to post their availability and help to fill crucial employment gaps created by the COVID-19 crisis. Originally designed to be a job board for employers, Boxwood GO now gives workers and volunteers a tool for them to indicate their availability to work.

"While current unemployment levels are at record highs, the fact remains that many industries are desperate to find workers right now," said Tom Aley, Naylor group vice president of software solutions. "Healthcare workers are in a particularly unique position as many of them are furloughed from temporarily closed doctor offices and clinics while hospitals have an urgent need for these same roles," Aley concluded.

"As Michigan was quickly becoming a hot spot we identified the need to connect our members to share the staff resources they needed to deliver the critical care required," said Sam R. Watson, senior vice president, Field Engagement, MHA. "As a client of Naylor's traditional job board solution, we approached them with our new challenge and within days they developed a platform to meet our needs. Days later we launched MHA Connect to connect these in-demand workers with employers. The site started filling within hours of launching."

"I think it has been difficult for everyone to watch what is happening across our country right now," Aley said. "We're just happy to be in a position to help. While the healthcare workers are certainly the most visible right now, there are other positions – drivers, teachers and warehouse workers among them – that are in high demand, too. If we can do our part to bring these workers together with employers then at the end of the day, we'll feel good about our contribution," Aley concluded.

The Boxwood GO platform can be seamlessly configured to match any organization's needs and can be fully branded with a logo and colors to match the website design. To help organizations during COVID-19, the platform is being offered for free for the first 90 days. For more information about launching the special edition of Boxwood GO please click here.

