Naztech Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, a global leader in mobile charging solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the VOLT MAX Portable AC Power Station, the world's most powerful and versatile portable charger to-date.

The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

The 27,000mAh VOLT MAX Portable AC Power Station comes with a fully-powered wall outlet, a Qi wireless fast charger and 3 high-speed USB ports. VOLT MAX's LCD digital display accurately provides real-time power-management information, including exact battery level, current input and output voltage, amperage level, and automatically recognizes whether or not the connected device is Fast Charge-enabled.

The VOLT MAX is a massive 27,000mAh multi-charging portable power bank encased in a uniquely light, compact ABS chassis. Equipped with five different ways to connect and charge simultaneously, the potent portable battery comes equipped with an 85W AC outlet, Qi-charging technology and three high-speed USB ports, including an 85W USB-C PD port and a Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ port compatible with Fast Charge-enabled devices.

"We are excited and grateful to the CES 2019 judges for numbering our VOLT MAX among the most innovative and highest-rated products of the year," said Naztech CEO David Nazar. "It was our desire to create a power source that anticipated not only the current needs of wireless users, but future needs as well. The VOLT MAX was designed to meet those needs for years to come."

Designed for international travel, the VOLT MAX also accommodates a broad input/output AC range to match worldwide voltage requirements.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

The Naztech VOLT MAX Portable AC Power Station will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation. This is Naztech's third Innovation Award.

About Naztech

Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.

Naztech will be hosting a booth at CES 2019 at LVCC, South Hall 3 #31444.

