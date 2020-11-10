NB Affordable Foundation Partners With the Next Ride

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NB Affordable Foundation is proud to announce its partnership with the Next Ride: an Ohio-based nonprofit that facilitates cycling excursions in the Arabian Desert. The partnership will help to raise funds and awareness for the Next Step, which was founded in 2015 by the Israel Medical Foundation.

The Next Step operates on a non-profit basis and helps amputees throughout Israel obtain prostheses manufactured with advanced technologies—with the goal of helping these individuals achieve maximum physical function and gain functional independence.

"The work that the Next Step does is truly transformational," says Fredrick Schulman, President of the NB Affordable Foundation. "We feel greatly humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to partner with the Next Step organization."

From Nov. 9-15, 2020, cyclists will join the Next Ride and venture across the United Arab Emirates—to show their love of cycling and support of Israeli amputees. As of Nov. 9, the Next Ride has raised $1,518,702 of its $1,800,000 goal (of which the NB Affordable Foundation contributed $18,000).

With the funds raised, the Next Ride will assist the Next Step in providing 17 Israeli amputees with the cutting-edge prosthetics and care they deserve. Please consider joining the NB Foundation in the cause and donating today. Even the smallest amount will make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

About the NB Affordable Foundation

The NB Affordable Foundation was created with the goal of making a positive impact on the communities we serve. The organization's strategic partnership with local and community nonprofit organizations allows the foundation to provide housing, financial stability, and mental health services for the community's most vulnerable members.

Please visit www.nbaffordable.com for more information.

About the Next Ride

The Next Ride is an epic cycling odyssey through the Arabian Desert, held in support of Israelis grappling with limb-loss. An exclusive experience in the United Arab Emirates, the cycling excursion features numerous route options and raises funds for the Next Step: Israel's only organization focused on supporting youth and adults with limb-loss.

The goal this next year is to provide 17 Israeli amputees with the life-changing prosthetics and comprehensive care they need to thrive. Please visit www.thenextride.org for more information.

