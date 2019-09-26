NBA 2K League Announces Gen.G To Launch Shanghai Team

Gen.G's team, which will train at Gen.G's Los Angeles HQ during the 2020 season, will be the first NBA 2K League team outside of North America.

Gen.G, whose investors include LA Clippers alternate governor Dennis Wong and whose teams compete in seven other major titles, is also the first NBA 2K League team not affiliated with an NBA team. Gen.G's NBA 2K League team will be Gen.G's second esports franchise (joining Seoul Dynasty of the Overwatch League) and second entry in Chinese esports (China Clash Royale League).

"This is a historic moment in the NBA 2K League's journey to becoming a truly global league with fans, franchises and players from all over the world," said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. "Gen.G is the ideal organization to launch our first team from outside of North America, and we look forward to working with Gen.G to reach new fans in Shanghai and identify elite talent across Asia."

"We are honored to help lead the NBA 2K League's expansion into Asia and proud to represent Shanghai on behalf of the hundreds of millions of Chinese fans who love basketball and video games," said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G. "Gen.G's unique core mission -- to connect esports fans and athletes across the U.S. and Asia -- is meant for ambitious ventures like this. We have big plans to help grow the NBA 2K League in communities around the world that are passionate about basketball and video games."

In addition to launching the Shanghai franchise, Gen.G and the NBA 2K League today announced a long-term relationship to grow the NBA 2K League's global player pool and fanbase. As part of the terms, Gen.G will collaborate with the NBA 2K League on player development and talent identification in Asia, brand development in Asia, and worldwide esports and gaming programming. Together, the NBA 2K League and Gen.G will build a world-class pipeline for the next generation of great Asian players, develop NBA 2K League content for the more than 12 million followers of Gen.G's global esports portfolio and the NBA 2K League's global audience, and promote the NBA 2K League to fans around the world.

Today's announcements are also important milestones for inclusion and professionalism in esports, values that the NBA 2K League and Gen.G have championed individually and will champion together through this strategic relationship. In August, the NBA 2K League held its first-ever development camp for elite female NBA 2K players at the NBA 2K League Studio in New York City, and Gen.G announced its all-women Fortnite team – Gen.G Empowered by Bumble (Team Bumble) – as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to driving women's empowerment in gaming and esports.

Gen.G and Hornets Venom GT, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will participate in the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft Lottery on Friday, Oct. 4. Additional details about Gen.G's NBA 2K League team will be announced at a later date.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league's 23 teams features six players who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. During the 2019 season, NBA 2K League partners included Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Champion Athleticwear, Dell, Facebook, HyperX, Intel, New Era, Raynor Gaming, SCUF Gaming, Snickers, Stance, Tencent, Twitch and YouTube. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com .

About Gen.G esports

Gen.G esports is a global esports company established in 2017. It has offices in South Korea, the United States, and China. Gen.G owns and operates highly skilled teams competing in the world's biggest esports competitions. Gen.G's Executive Chairman and co-founder Kevin Chou previously co-founded Kabam, a North American mobile game developer that was sold to Netmarble in 2016, and established KSV (now Gen.G). Gen.G is the parent company for Seoul's team in the Overwatch League, and since establishing Seoul Dynasty, Gen.G has acquired and founded a total of eight professional teams competing in titles that include Overwatch, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Clash Royale, Fortnite, Call of Duty, APEX Legends and NBA 2K.

Gen.G wants to lead its professional teams to winning world titles while setting a new 'gold standard' of excellence for the global esports industry through premium team development, unrivaled fan engagement, and strategic business partnerships. Gen.G esports has already inked sponsorship deals with Samsung Electronics (Samsung SSD), social network Bumble, gaming hardware manufacturer Razer, computer networking company NETGEAR, chair manufacturer SIDIZ, and furniture brand for start-ups DESKER.

More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found at: www.geng.gg

