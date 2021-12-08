NBA Legend Tracy McGrady Announces Content Partnership and Investment in Sports Media and Management Brand Playmaker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , is pleased to reveal their latest high-profile partnership with 7x NBA All-Star, 7x All-NBA and 2x NBA scoring champion, Tracy McGrady. The legendary player has been ranked as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. As part of the long-term partnership with Playmaker, McGrady will offer his expertise as a strategic consultant and investor.

With McGrady joining forces with Playmaker, this further advances the company's position as the fastest-growing sports media and management brand with over 15 million followers on social media, 50+ athletes under management, and more than 20 shows on Snap Discover.

Tracy has signed up for multiple exclusive shows centering around sports and sports betting where he will host and provide creative direction. Additionally, he will be involved in creative initiatives such as co-productions, co-created memorabilia, events and more.

"Recently, I've been passionate about going deeper into media and content. I've been a fan of Playmaker for a long time, as we've worked together successfully on multiple initiatives over the years and I've seen them continue to build their amazing platform firsthand. I feel we are a natural fit as a partner. With their team, audience and content machine and my creative ideas & premium content, we feel we're going to be able to make a big splash in the media space," said Tracy McGrady.

Fueling the next wave of sports athletes and creators, Playmaker has been committed to helping build and maintain their player's brands - before, during, and after their pro careers. Brandon Harris, CEO at Playmaker said "I'll never forget being at basketball camp rocking my T-Mac sneakers. Tracy was such an inspiring, larger than life character for me and it's a true honor for us both personally and professionally to have him on board. Many years later, Tracy's only built on his brand, honing his media skill set and building an empire as an entrepreneur. Together, we're extremely confident we can power enormous growth for Playmaker, Tracy and all of our partner brands."

Playmaker athlete clients include a collection of elite past-and-present NBA players like Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer and Mario Chalmers, NFL superstars Xavien Howard and Deebo Samuel, and other top athletes in various sports. The Florida-based digital media company focuses on telling the best stories in sports and surrounding culture across their 20+ shows.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes, artists & influencers share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, press and more.

