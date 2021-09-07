NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Becomes Global Ambassador and Shareholder of Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Through Long-Term Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX.US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as "FTX"), today announced a long-term partnership with three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Stephen Curry. In connection with being an FTX global ambassador, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and Curry's foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., will partner with FTX on charitable initiatives.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry. "FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Curry, who has spent his entire 12-season professional career with the Golden State Warriors, is the latest high-profile athlete to partner with FTX in 2021, joining NFL stars Tom Brady and Trevor Lawrence. Curry's equity stake in FTX Trading Limited further advances the company's position as the fastest growing and most trusted place to buy, sell and trade Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, NFTs and other digital assets. He will be taking on the role of global ambassador to expand the reach of the FTX brand and tout the viability of cryptocurrency to new audiences around the world through several upcoming initiatives.

The partnership with FTX marks the 33-year-old's first investment in the cryptocurrency space as the burgeoning entrepreneur continues to diversify his growing portfolio.

Additionally, FTX has committed to providing an annual charitable contribution to Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation, Eat.Learn.Play. The foundation seeks to unlock the full potential of every child, anchored around the three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and active living. Likeminded with FTX, Eat.Learn.Play. and its founders are committed to ensuring an equal road to a brighter future for all kids, with a specific focus on fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education and providing safe places for all children to play and be active. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eat.Learn.Play. and its community partners have served over 17 million nutritious meals to Oakland kids and families affected.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, said, "After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world."

About FTX.US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years.

To learn more about FTX.US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

Media Contacts

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX)

+1 646-859-5951

[email protected]

Rogers & Cowan PMK (for Stephen Curry)

[email protected]

SOURCE FTX.US