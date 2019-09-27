NBC News Reports Illicit Vapes Contain Hydrogen Cyanide, While Legal Market Vapes Test Pure

Of the three purchased from legal dispensaries in California — Orchid, Tikun, and Select — CannaSafe found no heavy metals, pesticides, or residual solvents like Vitamin E. Conversely, 13-of-the-15 illicit market THC cartridges were found to contain Vitamin E. All of the unregulated cartridges tested positive for pesticides and contained Myclobutanil—a fungicide with the potential to transform into hydrogen cyanide when burned.

"Recently we started vetting and comparing licensed products we commonly test with those found in the illicit markets. The results were shocking, to the extent that every single illegal product tested would fail CA requirements for licensed product testing. On top of that, nearly all of these illicit market vapes contained significant amounts of Vitamin E Acetate and Myclobutanil, which are now being attributed as the main culprits in causing consumers to become very ill, resulting in 12 deaths," said Aaron Riley, President of CannaSafe. "Today, many state officials are considering an outright ban on vaporizers. However, a ban would further perpetuate the problems that we are dealing with. The reality is these off-market products are not safe and are too readily available. Banning vapes would leave those illicit products as the only ones available."

In the midst of the nationwide vape investigation, proven by NBC News to be brought on by the illicit market, this investigation highlights the legal market's worth to consumer health and safety, and the importance of government regulation and adherence now more than ever before.

Twelve people have died from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vape pens, and 805 others have been hospitalized in 46 states, according to federal health officials.

The FDA is struggling to police what has rapidly grown into a billion dollar industry with a booming black market, experts say.

The result: Americans have access to an astonishing assortment of THC vape pens without having any way of knowing what's actually in them.

"The opportunity is to educate the public, government, and media on the real risks of purchasing products from illicit markets. The regulations, testing, taxes are all put into place to benefit and protect the consumers," explains Riley.



