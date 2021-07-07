NBC Olympics and SportsEngine Create Inaugural Kids Guide to the Tokyo Olympics to Promote NBCUniversal's Coverage of the Games

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., a division of NBC Sports Group, announced today that it has teamed with NBC Olympics to create the first-ever Kids Guide to the Tokyo Olympics , a go-to resource for families watching NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is on Friday, July 23 on NBCUniversal.

With over 100 pages of information, the Kids Guide to the Tokyo Olympics is designed for kids ages 8-14 and serves as an ideal way for parents and kids to connect and bring home the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics. Topics include the history of the Games and the story of the torch and mascot. Additionally, the Guide covers all 41 Tokyo Olympic sports including the history, basic rules, trivia, featured athletes and where to watch the action. Each sport also has a full page of activities including word searches and scrambles, crosswords and math puzzles, mazes and discussion questions about the sport.

The digital version is free and can be downloaded at www.sportsengine.com/kids-guide .

SportsEngine produced the guide in collaboration with NBC Sports and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to provide kid-friendly information about the Games, sport-specific content, and engaging activities for families to do while watching the Games.

"We created the most complete guide for kids to serve as a companion for families while watching the Tokyo Olympic Games together, " stated Rob Bedeaux, Director of Consumer Engagement, SportsEngine. "With all 41 sports covered, the guide provides a unique opportunity for parents to make the Tokyo Olympic Games a fun and engaging learning experience for their kids. Whether it's a golf crossword puzzle, table tennis word scramble or family discussion questions about the opening ceremony, there is something for the entire family."

"At SportsEngine, we're excited to help kids get inspired while they witness records being broken, history being made and Olympic dreams being achieved," stated Brett MacKinnon, General Manager, SportsEngine. "Our highest priority is to help get more kids involved in sports so that they can experience the joy of belonging, the benefits of being active, and the lessons that prepare them for life."

More than one million teams, clubs and leagues use SportsEngine to manage their seasons, events and tournaments with registration, coach eligibility and training programs, and more. Through the time-saving features of these applications, organizations can dedicate more time to developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About NBC Olympics

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports company, serves millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its technology solutions. Additionally, leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp .

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

www.sportngin.com

