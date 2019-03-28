NBCUniversal Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Content-Driven E-Commerce Marketplace With Golf Channel

The site launches with a selection of 30 brands, such as Linksoul, J. Lindeberg, Foray Golf, Criquet , and Rhone, as well as American icon Bill Murray's golf lifestyle brand, William Murray Golf , which also provides entertaining video content. Additional brands will also be joining the site over the course of its first month, including EleVen by Venus Williams .

NBCUniversal worked with Bill Murray and his five brothers to introduce William Murray Golf to the "Shop with GOLF" audience through the creation of a one-of-a-kind music video featuring the fun irreverent brand. A clip of the video is available HERE .

Built with a highly-curated and elevated user experience, "Shop with GOLF" will offer unique shopping experiences like 'Shop by Destination' and an on-site shoppable magazine entitled 'The Links List.' Shoppable categories include apparel, accessories, beauty, home, wellness, and travel in support of customized original content franchises and video series such as 'Links to Drinks,' 'GOLF on the Side,' and 'Caddie Codes' (featuring author, filmmaker, and caddie Oliver Horovitz).

The content commerce space will become a new incremental revenue source for NBCUniversal and allows direct-to-consumer retailers to interact with a whole new audience through premium content and a trusted shopping platform.

"We're taking the next step in reimagining the commercial experience by reimagining the commerce experience. Our new Shop with GOLF platform combines the power of premium content and digital commerce to create a first-of-its-kind opportunity," said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing and Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. "On this platform, golf fans can engage with their favorite content and brands like never before, while companies can reach their consumers at scale and drive impact. Previously as elusive as a hole in one, marketers can now access the whole purchase funnel in one unbeatable environment."

"Shop with GOLF" will also provide special pricing for members of GOLFPASS, a new digital membership launched in collaboration between NBC Sports Group and global golf superstar Rory McIlroy, along with founding partner TaylorMade. GOLFPASS delivers comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer's lifestyle, offering opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer's game; high-quality video content; and enhanced shopping and travel experiences.

"Golf is unique from many other popular televised sports because fans who watch also play," said Mike McCarley, President, GOLF, NBC Sports. "Golf is a lifestyle and fans engage with the game in many ways from travel and instruction to equipment and clothing. Shop with GOLF allows one-stop-shopping for high-quality but previously hard-to-find brands for all golfers. This announcement today adds another benefit to the GOLFPASS digital membership — special GOLFPASS member pricing and a better connection to the lifestyle of golf."

