NBOME Announces New Board Members

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME) Board is pleased to introduce four new directors recently elected to the NBOME Board.

Robert J. Corona, Jr., DO, MBA, of New York State, is a nationally recognized leader and advocate for transforming medical education, academic medicine and innovation in health care technology. Throughout his leadership and academic appointments at the University Hospitals at the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate University Medical Associates at Syracuse (UUMAS) spanning the past three decades and as chief executive officer effective December 24, 2018, Dr. Corona is a visionary leader on the future of medicine.

Dr. Corona received his DO degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and a MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He completed residencies in neurology and anatomic pathology at SUNY Health Science Center and fellowships in neuropathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology and SUNY Health Science Center. Dr. Corona is board certified in anatomic pathology, neuropathology and clinical informatics. He is a fellow of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the College of American Pathologists. In addition to numerous hospital, academic and committee appointments at UUMAS, Dr. Corona is a prolific lecturer and presenter, and researcher with numerous publications in neuroradiology and neuro-oncology.

Elizabeth A. McMurtry, DO, of Washington State, is an educator and clinical leader in emergency medicine. A specialist in emergency medicine, Dr. McMurtry is assistant dean for clinical education and faculty development for Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, where she is devoted to improving community-based education and enhancing the clinical learning experience. Dr. McMurtry has extensive experience precepting medical students and residents in community emergency departments, and she enjoys sharing successful models of education with community clinicians.

Dr. McMurtry is a graduate of the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and received the Excellence in Emergency Medicine Award by the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine. She completed her residency training in emergency medicine at Scott & White Memorial Hospital – Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center and is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, and a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She has served on hospital committees in ambulatory care, disaster preparedness, pharmacy and therapeutics, quality assurance, and on NBOME COMLEX-USA and COMAT examination committees.

Robert G. G. Piccinini, DO, of Michigan, is a board certified psychiatrist in private practice and physician leader in osteopathic medicine in local, state and national associations. A member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) Board of Trustees, he has chaired the AOA's department of professional affairs, physician wellness taskforce, and the bureau of osteopathic clinical education and research.

Dr. Piccinini received his DO degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency training in psychiatry at Henry Ford Health Systems, and a fellowship in forensic psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Neurologists and Psychiatrists and is board certified in geriatric psychiatry and general adult psychiatry by the America Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. He is a frequent presenter on topics in psychiatry including violence, physician wellness, burnout and depression. Since 2009 Dr. Piccinini has been involved with the NBOME, serving on its COMAT committees and the DSM-5 Task Force.

Sajid A. Surve, DO, of Texas, is an osteopathic physician specializing in musculoskeletal medicine and integrative medicine and an associate professor of family medicine and osteopathic manipulative medicine at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center – Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. In addition to his work in medical education, Dr. Surve is co-director of the Texas Center for Performing Arts Health, where he plays a key role in improving health care for performance artists and studying the health of the performing arts population.

Dr. Surve earned his DO degree from the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency training in physician medicine and rehabilitation, neuromusculoskeletal medicine/osteopathic manipulative medicine, and a certification in medical acupuncture at the David Geffen School of Medicine-University of California at Los Angeles. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Neuromuscular Medicine/Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with a certificate of additional qualification in pain medicine. Dr. Surve has been involved with NBOME committees since 2016.

About NBOME

NBOME is an independent, non-governmental, non-profit assessment organization committed to protecting the public by providing the means to assess competencies for osteopathic medicine and related health care professions. NBOME's COMLEX-USA examination series is a requirement for graduation from colleges of osteopathic medicine and provides the pathway to licensure for osteopathic physicians in the United States and numerous international jurisdictions.

