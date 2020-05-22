NC Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Launches New Statewide Public Relations Campaign Called Always NC Fresh

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NC Commercial Fishing Resource Fund (NCCFRF) this week launched a statewide public relations campaign called Always NC Fresh. Always NC Fresh, funded by the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund (NCCFRF), works to increase awareness of commercial fishing and fishermen, support existing sustainable fishing practices and help commercial fishermen communicate their contributions – economic, cultural and environmental – to the state and its citizens.

Glenn Skinner, Executive Director of NC Fisheries Association (NCFA) and NCCFRF Committee Member, stated, "The Always NC Fresh public relations campaign could not have come at a better time as many of our fishermen have been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19." Skinner added, "Commercial fishing has been a part of North Carolina's coastal communities and economy for hundreds of years, and it was time for us to reintroduce our fishermen to the citizens of this great state. We have a great story to tell and we're proud to be a part of this new campaign."

"Commercial fishermen are good people who are a fundamental part of the economy and way of life in North Carolina's coastal communities," said Brent Fulcher, NCFA Chairman. "They want nothing more than to provide fresh, wholesome seafood and go to great lengths to care for the natural resources that sustain their way of life. The public should know that, and Always NC Fresh is an important step in reconnecting consumers to the hardworking, responsible men and women who harvest their seafood."

The Always NC Fresh launch includes a new brand, billboards, videos, website (www.alwaysncfresh.com) and a robust social media campaign (@alwaysncfresh). The NCCFRF awarded the public relations campaign to two Raleigh-based public relations firms, S&A Communications and Blue Red Marketing.

The Commercial Fishing Resources Fund is composed of a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the commercial fishing licenses issued by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF). The NC General Assembly created the fund to support the development of sustainable commercial fishing in the State.

SOURCE North Carolina Fisheries Association

