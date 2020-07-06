NC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of NACCO Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NACCO Industries, Inc. ("NACCO" or the "Company") (NYSE: NC). Investors who purchased NACCO securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nc.

The investigation concerns whether NACCO and its board of directors have breached fiduciary duties.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased NACCO shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

