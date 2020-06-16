NC MedAssist funding boost means more North Carolinians can access free medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina's only statewide nonprofit pharmacy program for the low-income and uninsured, NC MedAssist has received $140,000 in special funding to continue providing free medicine to eligible North Carolinians. Donors include United Way of Central Carolinas, United Way of Greater High Point, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, and Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. In 2019, NC MedAssist distributed more than 229,805 90-day prescriptions to over 18,800 patients for a total value of nearly $68 million in free lifesaving prescription medications across North Carolina.

NC MedAssist provides prescription and over-the-counter medicine to North Carolina’s most vulnerable citizens. The nonprofit pharmacy has remained open throughout the pandemic and seeks to enroll new eligible patients.

"We're so grateful for the financial support these foundations have provided," said NC MedAssist CEO Lori Giang. "NC MedAssist provides prescription and over-the-counter medicine to North Carolina's most vulnerable citizens. We have remained open throughout the pandemic and seek to enroll new eligible patients as well as broaden our reach. Our neighbors need us now more than ever."

NC MedAssist's Free Pharmacy Program works with six large pharmaceutical companies to centralize the procurement of prescription medication for its patients. Seventy-nine percent of NC MedAssist patients are living at or below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and cannot afford to purchase these medicines on their own. They depend on the Free Pharmacy Program to be compliant with their medication therapies as prescribed by their physicians. The Free Pharmacy Program alleviates the anxiety of patients choosing between food and medicine and improves their health by providing lifesaving prescription medication to treat common diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and asthma.

NC MedAssist offers a mobile pharmacy program and the Gerhart Community Medicine Shoppe, free resources for North Carolina residents who need medicine such as children's cold and flu, aspirin or vitamins. The Gerhart Community Medicine Shoppe is currently taking orders online and offering curbside pickup at 4428 Taggart Creek Road, Suite 101 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NC MedAssist helps reduce unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations which saves North Carolina an estimated $76 million annually in health care costs avoided. More than 463,000 people across North Carolina live at or below the FPL, are uninsured and do not qualify for the state's Medicaid program.

About NC MedAssist

NC MedAssist is a statewide nonprofit pharmacy founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to low-income, uninsured North Carolinians. NC MedAssist offers four programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program, the Mobile Free Pharmacy, the Gerhart Community Medicine Shoppe and the Transitional Jobs Program. NC MedAssist dispenses $74.4 million worth of free prescription and over-the-counter medication to more than 57,000 low-income North Carolinians each year. Learn more about NC MedAssist at www.medassist.org.

