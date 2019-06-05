NCA Appoints Industry Veteran to Manage Plant in Growing Nanotech Business

PASADENA, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Chemical America Corporation's innovation in the application of nanoparticles to the oilfield continues to demand increased production capacity. To meet that demand, Xavier Ramirez was recently appointed to Plant Manager of the production plant in Pasadena. In his new role, Xavier is responsible for the safety of all employees, overall operations of the plant, maintenance, quality, and engineering activities.

Before joining NCA in 1997, Xavier oversaw the entire phases of the construction process as a construction manager for the company that built the plant. Upon completion, the owner asked Xavier to stay and help run the plant, thus beginning his career with NCA as its Operations Manager. Since then, he has played a key role in expanding production to keep up with the growing demand for NCA's well additive, nanoActiv®.

"Xavier has not only been here since the beginning; he's been here since before the plant was even completed! His loyalty is a rare gift to NCA," says General Manager Drake Toombs. "His knowledge of the business and disciplined work ethic are great assets that will continue to pay dividends."

Moving forward, Xavier's goal is to ensure the safety of all of NCA's employees, efficiently develop quality products, and guide overall improvement across the company.

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates. The presence of patent-pending, surface-modified silicon dioxide nanoparticles means nanoActiv® solutions go further, work faster, and are effective longer, enabling higher volume hydrocarbon recovery.

For more information on nanoActiv®, visit www.nanoactiv.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

