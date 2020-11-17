NCCER and BYF Announce Winners of Scholarship Drawing and I BUILT THIS! Contest

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF) are pleased to announce the companies and scholarship recipients of the Careers in Construction Month (CICM) pledge drawing as well as the I BUILT THIS! video contest winners. With 46 states and U.S. territories filing proclamations, 151 companies pledging support of CICM and 19 videos submitted, the campaign has been successful in increasing public awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.

NCCER and BYF congratulate the three companies drawn to award a Build Your Future scholarship to a school of their choosing: Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida Gulf Coast, Ohio Ceiling and Partition (OCP) and Worley.

"ABC was proud to nominate Sickles High School for their outstanding Drafting and Carpentry programs. We hope these additional resources will help increase opportunities for students to earn more industry certifications," said Steve Cona III, president/CEO of ABC Florida Gulf Coast.

"Penta Career Center is a local vocational school that brings students from many schools in our area together to learn their trade of choice. The staff at Penta are more than just teachers; they work with the kids to get them placed with contractors. They truly take an interest in their future, which in turn, contributes to ours," shared Chris Gunderman, superintendent of OCP and a Penta Alumnus.

"The Channelview High School Welding Program is well deserving of the NCCER Build Your Future Scholarship. Their commitment to provide students with the right technical training is key to our industry building a sustainable workforce. Worley's relationship with Channelview High School and NCCER is an example of collaboration that works for all stakeholders. We at Worley are honored to work with these two great organizations," stated Matthew Clark, director of workforce development at Worley.

The three schools chosen to receive the scholarship exemplify construction craft training programs that are helping build a safe and sustainable workforce of future craft professionals.

In addition, the I BUILT THIS! video contest, held during CICM, gives similar programs the opportunity to showcase outstanding construction projects from the perspective of trainees, students and instructors.

NCCER and BYF congratulate the winners of 2020's contest: Dylan Buzzard of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (secondary first place); Dakota VanCleve of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (secondary runner-up); James Snyder of Pikes Peak Community College (postsecondary first place); Raul Sanchez of Shapiro & Duncan and ABC of Metro Washington (postsecondary runner-up); and, James Amos of William Chrisman High School (People's Choice). The popular vote category received nearly 6,000 votes with the winning video taking 25% of the count, making Amos the clear fan favorite.

With more than $20,000 in total prize value, the winners and their programs will receive tools, swag, gift cards and more. NCCER and BYF would like to thank the following organizations for their prize sponsorship of the 2020 contest: DEWALT, STANLEY, IRWIN, LENOX, Pearson and Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.

For more details about the I BUILT THIS! video contest and to see the winning videos, check out www.byf.org/i-built-this.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit www.byf.org.

