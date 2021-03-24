NCCER Announces Multimillion-Dollar Commitment

ALACHUA, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCCER Board of Trustees approved an investment of more than $4 million in the significant growth of the organization, particularly NCCER's people, projects and products. With a concentrated effort, the investment will focus on four areas: product development, technology, rigor and strategic partnerships.

"NCCER greatly values its partnerships and relationships throughout the construction industry," said NCCER President and Chief Executive Officer Boyd Worsham. "In order to better serve and support our industry, we have a full and ambitious work agenda for 2021 and have already started making headway in providing enhanced creativity and innovation, improved customer service and a decrease in our time to market for NCCER materials and systems."

Throughout 2021 and 2022, NCCER is updating a significant number of titles, including Core, Concrete Construction, Carpentry, Electronic Systems Technician, Industrial Maintenance Electrical & Instrumentation, Millwright, Roofing, Sprinkler Fitting, Welding and more. NCCER is also increasing their portfolio of Spanish translations, including Concrete Construction, Core and Roofing. To stay up to date with NCCER's upcoming curricula releases, visit www.nccer.org/curricula.

In addition, NCCER is leveraging technology to further enhance the learning experience and increase the scalability of their services and offerings. Projects in development and launching this year include:

Digital badges for credentials.

Performance video library.

Learning management system.

Talent pipeline tool for new entrants.

Community for craft professionals.

With a commitment to deliver all NCCER module tests through their online program by August 1, 2021, NCCER is also working to enhance and expand test and assessment item banks to ensure the integrity of their industry-recognized credentials.

To learn more about NCCER's investment from President and CEO Boyd Worsham, visit www.nccer.org/2021.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

