NCCER Announces Partnership with National Roofing Contractors Association

ALACHUA, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a projected growth rate of 12% — much higher than the national average of 5% — the opportunities available in roofing are increasing, as are the training needs. Working jointly to establish a workforce development solution for the roofing industry, NCCER and the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) have partnered to create a career path from education to certification. To that end, NCCER's Roofing curriculum is being revised and expanded.

"NCCER is proud to partner with NRCA to enhance the training of roofing craft professionals," states Boyd Worsham, NCCER President. "The roofing industry is an essential sector of construction — every facility, from school to church to home, has a roof, yet it is a craft area that is frequently underrecognized. In addition to expanding our curriculum, we also aim to highlight the critical role of these craft professionals in our society."

Consisting of two levels, the NCCER Roofing curriculum will prepare an individual to sit for the NRCA ProCertification. The NRCA ProCertification program uses a series of assessments for each type of roof system installation to certify workers, allowing them to earn professional credentials. The NCCER and NRCA partnership will help increase consumer confidence that these certified craft professionals have the knowledge and skills to do the job well.

"NRCA is excited to partner with NCCER because of their strong commitment to workforce development that is inclusive of both low- and steep-slope roofing installation," states Nick Sabino, president of Deer Park Roofing Inc., Cincinnati, and NRCA's chairman of the board. "The partnership also will raise awareness for careers in roofing, enhance installer professionalism, and increase the number of ProCertified applicators in the industry."

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About NRCA — Since 1886, the National Roofing Contractors Association has been the home for generations of entrepreneurial craftsmen and enterprises who shelter and protect America's families and businesses and each other. Our vision is the recognition of our members as professionals and to unite the industry to that purpose. NRCA is one of the construction industry's most respected trade associations and the voice of roofing professionals and leading authority in the roofing industry for information, education, technology and advocacy. It represents all segments of the roofing industry, including contractors; manufacturers; distributors; architects; consultants; engineers; building owners; and city, state and government agencies. For information about NRCA and its services and offerings, visit www.nrca.net.

