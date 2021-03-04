NCCER Expands Executive Leadership with New Roles

ALACHUA, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wilkerson to Vice President – Innovation & Advancement and Lisa Strite to Chief Learning Officer. In her expanded role, Wilkerson has launched a new department dedicated to the innovation of NCCER's products and services. Having joined NCCER in February, Strite is overseeing the departments responsible for product development and revision as well as the ongoing transition to multiple learning platforms.

With a wealth of experience in both education and construction, Wilkerson began working at NCCER 11 years ago. In addition to teaching high school for 13 years, Wilkerson has experience as an owner of a steel fabrication company. Beginning her career at NCCER as a project manager overseeing the development and revision of curricula and assessments, she then led a successful, award-winning marketing team who has enhanced NCCER's brand and presence in the construction and maintenance marketplace. Most recently, Wilkerson's skills and passion for innovation were the catalyst for initiating a new department dedicated to modernization and advancement.

"Jennifer has proven to be a great asset to both me and the leadership team of NCCER and I am excited about her new role and ongoing contributions to NCCER," states NCCER President and Chief Executive Officer Boyd Worsham. "In addition, I am pleased to welcome Lisa to the new position of chief learning officer as she has shown her excitement for education, learning and competency in quality instructional resources."

Throughout her career, Strite has focused on data-driven product innovation and improvement as a digital education product leader. She has excelled in positions such as executive director of digital development, vice president of digital development and vice president of product data governance and management over the course of 14 years with NCCER's publishing partner, Pearson. In addition to the industry relevance of her skill set, she has shared her knowledge through publications such as Computers in Our World and Understanding and Troubleshooting Your PC.

The additional roles added to NCCER's executive leadership are essential to its mission to build a safe, productive and sustainable workforce of craft professionals as well as expanding its comprehensive workforce development system.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

