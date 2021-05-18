NCCER Partners with CareerSafe to Recognize Safety Credential

ALACHUA, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER is proud to announce its partnership with CareerSafe to recognize their Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour training in the NCCER Registry. With the joint goal to build a safe workforce, this collaboration will ensure trainees and students in the United States have access to affordable safety training.

"We are excited about the benefits this partnership provides to our accredited organizations," states Jennifer Wilkerson, vice president - innovation and advancement of NCCER. "For the first time, students will have their OSHA training recognized within the NCCER Registry. By partnering with CareerSafe, programs which may not have access to an OSHA-certified educator are able to ensure their students receive training resulting in their OSHA 10 card."

CareerSafe's innovative and interactive program is entirely online and held to high standards. To ensure the rigor of the training, students are required to take assessments to complete the course.

"This partnership is a natural fit, we both want to work to educate and train young workers to be better prepared for success in their career pathways. We want to ensure that these students have a foundational understanding of safety and health related hazards that they're going to encounter in the workplace," states Dr. Larry D. Teverbaugh, CareerSafe Founder and CEO

With the revised 6th edition of NCCER Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills recently released, OSHA 10 is incorporated into the lesson plan. In fact, by completing the updated Core and CareerSafe OSHA training, students and trainees will earn three credentials: Core, OSHA 10 and Construction Site Safety Orientation (CSSO).

In addition, NCCER is releasing a Fast Track program, in conjunction with CareerSafe, to help recruit the high number of unemployed Americans into the construction industry. Based on NCCER Core and CareerSafe OSHA 10-hour training, this program is perfect for community colleges, community training programs, associations and other adult education programs. Learn more at www.nccer.org/fast-track.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

