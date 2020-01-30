NCCER Provides Insight into Construction Recruitment Efforts

One of the biggest roadblocks the construction industry faces when recruiting is negative perceptions. NCCER found that it's not enough to shift the opinions of students and young people — 70% of parents surveyed would be unlikely to advise their child to choose a career in construction. To change this, disruptive messaging targeted to parents, teachers and counselors must be included in workforce development and marketing efforts. "Build Your Outreach" offers analysis and guidance to enable the construction industry to effectively communicate with students' influencers.

The industry is well aware of the growing skilled worker shortages — the Associated General Contractors of America reports that 80% of construction firms are facing difficulty hiring hourly craft professionals — and historic marketing and recruitment efforts are no longer effective. NCCER shares industry image enhancement tips, including the following key points:

Different messages are needed to influence students versus parents when it comes to changing perceptions about construction careers. Playful and emotional messages in social media and digital advertising increase engagement faster. Spending money on Google Ads, programmatic marketing and social media advertising is essential. Utilizing specific keywords in content is critical in connecting with parents looking for careers for their children.

This guide provides a comprehensive outline of influencing factors, driving engagement and building traction. Learn more and find examples by downloading the "Build Your Outreach: Research & Marketing Resource Guide" at www.nccer.org/playbook.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit byf.org.

