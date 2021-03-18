NCCER Releasing Revised Core Curriculum

ALACHUA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of NCCER's Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills will be available in spring of 2021. NCCER's Core is a prerequisite to all of their Level 1 curricula and covers topics such as safety, introductions to hand and power tools, employability skills and more. Trainees who complete the curriculum have the basic skills needed to continue training in any craft area chosen.

This curriculum has been revised to meet the latest industry guidelines and standards, including extensive updates to four modules: "Introduction to Construction Math," "Introduction to Hand Tools," "Introduction to Power Tools" and "Introduction to Construction Drawings."

A new introductory module, "Build Your Future in Construction," highlights the successful career pathways in construction with QR codes linking to related videos. Through this module, students will be learning more than the skills they need on the job — they will be learning about the industry itself.

In addition, Core features more rigorous performance tests, as well as a number of enhancements to the NCCERconnect online version of the curriculum. This virtual platform offers new videos, projects, module practice quizzes and interactive learning activities. For instructors unfamiliar with an online learning environment, the instructor resources include online teaching tips, differentiated instruction and dynamic presentations.

A team of subject matter experts representing industry and academia contribute to the development of NCCER's curricula to ensure it meets or exceeds industry standards. The authoring committee responsible for making these changes included nearly 20 subject matter experts with representatives from Associated Electrical Contractors San Diego, DEWALT, Garret High School, Haskell, Industrial Management & Training Institute Incorporated, Knox School District, Maintenance & Construction Technology Alliance, Pittsburg State University, River Valley Technical Center, Sundt, TIC – The Industrial Company, as well as independent individuals Harold Heintz and Tim Thompson.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with the world's leading learning company, Pearson, and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete this training program through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System. To learn more about NCCER, visit www.nccer.org.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

