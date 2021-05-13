NCCI AIS 2021 Highlights Report Reflects a Strong and Resilient Workers Compensation System

Content from the two-day symposium, plus bonus features, is now available in the AIS Highlights Report on ncci.com . Workers compensation stakeholders consider AIS to be the leading industry conference.

The work comp system is "emerging from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever." -Bill Donnell, NCCI President & CEO

"Insurers, regulators, and other stakeholders will find a wealth of information available on our site," said Donnell. "NCCI develops and shares these insights to help everyone in the workers compensation system make informed decisions."

Highlights from NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium include:

State of the Line Report —NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn and other NCCI experts revealed detailed metrics on the performance of the workers compensation insurance line in 2020. Net written premium declined 10% in 2020 and carriers recorded $260 million in COVID-19 claims. NCCI said other major financial metrics in 2020 are at or near historic highs as seen here. Glenn described the system as "strong" and "resilient."

—Barry Lipton, FCAS, MAAA, Practice Leader & Senior Actuary at NCCI shared that COVID-19 caused limited impact on treatment times in workers compensation. Escalating Claims —Raji Chadarevian, Director, Medical Regulation & Informatics at NCCI revealed that 4% of claims open three years contribute more than 75% of escalating claim costs. The research sheds light on factors that drive runaway claims, including issues that could emerge from COVID-19 injuries.

NCCI's Glenn emphasized the resilience of the workers compensation industry and of the people who make it work. "Whatever your role in the workers compensation system, you have made a difference in the past year. We are emerging from the pandemic stronger together," she said.

In addition to videos of the presentations and summaries, the AIS Highlights Report includes the NCCI State of the Line Guide with detailed background on workers compensation insurance performance metrics. The materials are free and available to all at www.ncci.com.

