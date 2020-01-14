NCCI Introduces Donna Glenn as Chief Actuary

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) today introduced Donna Glenn as its new chief actuary, effective February 3, 2020.

Ms. Glenn comes to NCCI from Liberty Mutual Insurance in Boston, MA, where she led casualty product and underwriting for Liberty's national insurance business segment. One of her responsibilities was to lead workers compensation strategy for both guaranteed cost and loss-sensitive business. Prior to Liberty Mutual, Ms. Glenn held various positions at The Hartford, Travelers, and Deloitte, in commercial and personal lines of insurance including workers compensation, commercial auto, general liability, umbrella, and excess liability.

In addition to her actuarial work, Ms. Glenn brings experience in product development, predictive analytics, business intelligence, underwriting, project management, marketing, vendor management, operations, compliance, and consulting.

"We are very pleased to have Donna joining our Executive Team," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "She is a strategic thinker, strong people leader, skilled communicator, collaborator, and continual learner."

Ms. Glenn graduated from Quinnipiac College with a bachelor of science degree in computer science and mathematics. She is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and has represented Liberty on several industry boards of directors—WCRI, MWCIA, and PCRB—where she is the current board chair.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

