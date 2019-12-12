NCCI Launches Court Case Insights Online Resource

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announces the release of Court Case Insights. Court Case Insights provides interactive navigation for a nationwide view of court cases reported by NCCI's Legal Team that may impact workers compensation. It is available at ncci.com/insights.

"Court Case Insights offers an even easier way to view what NCCI is monitoring in the courts relative to workers compensation," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "This is a modern, efficient approach that we anticipate industry stakeholders will value."

NCCI began publishing Court Case Update in January 2018, and since then, has reported on almost 100 cases.

Now, NCCI is proud to introduce Court Case Insights to help users visualize, search, and sort NCCI-reported court cases.

Time-saving features include the ability to:

View cases and data in a countrywide or state-specific view

Sort cases to view those involving constitutional vs. non-constitutional challenges

Review cases by trending topics, such as exclusive remedy and marijuana

Gain insight into the type and number of cases reported on by topic—on a state and national basis

To keep stakeholders informed about the latest developments and trends, NCCI will continuously update Court Case Insights as its Legal Team reports new cases or decisions.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

