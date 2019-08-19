NCCI Releases Its Countrywide Court Case Update
Developments in exclusive remedy and marijuana are prominent in the report
Aug 19, 2019, 15:07 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) released its Countrywide Court Case Update providing a look at some of the cases and decisions monitored by NCCI's Legal Division that may impact workers compensation across the US. This August 2019 edition contains updated information on cases reported in previous editions and presents new cases and decisions.
"The Countrywide Court Case Update provides our stakeholders a view into what's happening across the country's legal system, specific to workers compensation," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "It brings valuable insight for carriers, regulators, and many others who rely on our research."
In this report you will learn about court cases regarding:
- Workers compensation exclusive remedy
- Challenges to state adoption of third-party guides
- Developments in marijuana
- Air ambulance reimbursement: state vs. federal law
- Other federal and state developments
To read the full report, click here.
About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.
