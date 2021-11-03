NCCI Releases November 2021 Countrywide Court Case Update

Nov 03, 2021, 10:30 ET
BOCA RATON. Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) released its next updated Countrywide Court Case Update. The November 2021 edition provides a look at some of the key cases and decisions NCCI's Legal Team monitors that may impact workers compensation across the states. This report contains updated information on cases previously introduced and presents new cases and decisions including COVID-19-related rulings.
"The Countrywide Court Case Update is a valuable resource that NCCI provides to insurers, regulators, and other industry stakeholders," said Bill Donnell, NCCI's President and CEO. "NCCI produces this robust report to inform on state and federal legal developments that can impact the workers compensation system."
In this report, you'll gain insights on:
- COVID-19 court cases
- Workers compensation exclusive remedy
- Challenges to state adoption of third-party guides
- Developments in marijuana—including reimbursement and employment-related questions
- Air ambulance reimbursement: state vs. federal law
- Additional federal and state developments listed by geographic zone
Check out the full Countrywide Court Case Update report.
For an interactive experience detailing all the court cases NCCI's Legal Team monitors, visit Court Case Insights on ncci.com.
About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.
Contact:
Manager, Communications
561-893-3631
SOURCE NCCI
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article