NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium to Highlight Resilience of Workers Compensation System -- Full Agenda Now Available

"The workers compensation system has demonstrated remarkable resilience in serving injured workers during the pandemic," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. " AIS 2021 will deliver the latest insights to insurers, regulators, and other system stakeholders, and will enable conversations with experts on the opportunities and challenges ahead."

NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn's State of the Line Report will provide the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the workers compensation system. Additional NCCI experts will share insight on the impact of the recession as well as claims, time to treatment, and more.

Insurance veteran Robert Hartwig, PhD, of the University of South Carolina will provide perspective on the health of the broader insurance industry. Leading experts from outside the insurance industry, including respected former Ford and Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Alan Mulally and quantitative futurist Amy Webb, will address leadership and the road ahead.

Participants will have exclusive access to speakers through live Q&A sessions and online networking and engagement opportunities.

AIS 2021 brings together experts and essential information for the workers compensation industry and beyond. There is no charge to attend—register now at ncci.com/AIS.

