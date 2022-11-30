nChain Appoints Patrick Prinz as new Chief Operations Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain, a global leader in blockchain research and development and delivery of blockchain solutions for enterprises and governments, today announces the appointment of Patrick Prinz as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

nChain is committed to the adoption of the Bitcoin (BSV) Blockchain by users on a global scale and provides technical and development support to the Bitcoin Association in relation to the operation of the Bitcoin (BSV) Blockchain protocol.

The Bitcoin (BSV) Blockchain, powered by nChain, allows users to transact and immutably store data at a fraction of the cost of any competitor, with average transaction costs standing at around 1/50th of a cent. Furthermore, the BSV Blockchain is scaling rapidly and expects its transaction speed to increase to millions and billions of transactions/sec.

Patrick Prinz comes with several years of leadership experience, most recently as the Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV (BA). He is a technology educator focused on the Global Digital Economy and the development of a universal permissionless ledger to power the world's data. With extensive expertise in financial services and strategic consultancy, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from the financial world – a skillset and network which he will apply in helping to grow the BSV ecosystem.

nChain's Group CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen commented: "The nChain Group is delighted that someone with Patrick's leadership ability and industry knowledge is joining the organisation. nChain has an exciting portfolio of more than 2,800 registered patent applications. Patrick has clear ideas on how we can leverage our technology and patent portfolio for the future of the business and drive further investment into nChain and Bitcoin (BSV) ecosystem."

New nChain COO Patrick Prinz commented: "I am excited to join nChain under Christen's strategic direction. We are 100% aligned in our belief in the unique positioning of nChain and the value its intellectual property portfolio and its industry-leading blockchain expertise will unlock. Moreover, we share the same work ethic and drive to make fast decisions which will expedite the progress of the group. Christen and I are deeply embedded into the blockchain industry and BSV ecosystem and you can expect a much more open, visible and supportive nChain going forward."

"Over the last 1.5 years, the Bitcoin Association's DNA has changed diametrically. Today it fully embraces its mission to protect the Bitcoin protocol designed by Dr Craig S. Wright and to empower builders with access to education and basic tooling. To fulfil this critical mandate the BA now has a strong technology team and experienced project management at the core of the association, both of which are accessible and tightly connected to the ecosystem. I appreciate Christen's recognition and the support of the nChain board of directors and its shareholders for my past work and promise no less change and value creation."

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain has offices in London (UK), Zug (Switzerland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Manila (Philippines) and advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology. nChain currently has almost 2,800 registered patent applications of which approximately 500 have been granted, ensuring it is perfectly positioned to provide the full spectrum of IP solutions that government and enterprise clients demand.

About Patrick Prinz

Patrick is a forward-thinking technology educator for enterprises and governments. His professional background is in investment banking, strategy consulting and the hedge fund industry. Patrick's personal mission is to research and experiment with emerging technology to build solutions that enable economic and financial inclusion. Patrick is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of nChain

Key contact: Haris Khan, PR, and Media Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

SOURCE nChain