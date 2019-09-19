NCHC's Statement On The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act Of 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coalition on Health Care, the nation's oldest and broadest based stakeholder coalition, welcomes the introduction of a comprehensive bill to address out of control drug prices by Speaker Pelosi today. The legislation would focus Medicare negotiations on the 250 most expensive drugs that lack competition in today's market, with instructions to the HHS Secretary to prioritize negotiating prices for the top 25 most expensive drugs in Medicare. Just the top 25 most expensive drugs account for 23% of total costs in Part D, and an astounding 66% of costs in the rapidly growing Part B program, which covers biologics and other drugs administered by physicians.

John Rother, the CEO of the National Coalition, issued the following statement:

"Pharmaceutical prices are out of control and are on an unsustainable path, burdening patients, employers, health systems, and taxpayers. A large part of the problem is due to a small number of very expensive drugs that lack competition. The Pelosi proposal targets these high cost drugs. This legislation joins many other proposals already introduced by bipartisan leaders in Congress that would address the many market failures and pricing abuses that demand correction.

The National Coalition urges the Congress to move forward with pragmatic and effective legislation that would offer real relief to all Americans, not just those on Medicare. We cannot afford to wait."

The National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC), the oldest and most diverse group working to achieve comprehensive health system reform, is a 501(c)(3) organization representing more than 90 participating organizations, including medical societies, businesses, unions, health care providers, faith-based associations, pension and health funds, insurers and groups representing consumers, patients, women, minorities and persons with disabilities. Member organizations collectively represent – as employees, members, or congregants – over 150 million Americans.

Some members of NCHC do not, or cannot, take positions either on specific legislation, strategies or on any policies outside their respective mission areas. However, all that can, do endorse broad policy positions in support of comprehensive health system change.

SOURCE National Coalition on Health Care

Related Links

https://nchc.org

