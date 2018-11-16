NCI Building Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) announced today that it will release financial results for its 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 28, 2018, before the markets open on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. In conjunction with the earnings release, supplemental operational and financial information will be posted on NCI's website in the Quarterly Earnings & Transcripts section of the Investor Relations page at www.ncibuildingsystems.com. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, December 19, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-0672 or 1-412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through January 2, 2019 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 using the access code 13685508#.



By Webcast: Visit the Event Calendar, Calls & Webcast section of the Investor Relations page of NCI's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

The combination of NCI and Ply Gem, headquartered in Cary, NC, establishes a leading exterior building products manufacturer with a broad range of products to residential and commercial customers for both new construction and repair & remodel. With a portfolio of key products which includes windows, doors, siding, metal wall and roof systems, engineered commercial buildings, insulated metal panels, stone and other adjacent products, the Company has more than 20,000 employees across 80 manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit www.ncibuildingsystems.com or www.plygem.com.

