nCino and PwC Australia Collaborate to Deliver Cloud-based Digital Banking Platform

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced a collaboration with professional services firm PwC Australia to help financial institutions re-engage customers, increase profitability and efficiency and provide opportunities for growth through the implementation of the nCino Bank Operating System, a cloud-based, end-to-end digital banking and engagement platform.

The nCino Bank Operating System is a robust solution built on the Salesforce Platform that combines customer relationship management, loan origination, account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, digital engagement and real-time reporting on a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple, disparate software systems.

"Decelerating economic growth, increased regulation and compliance, and evolving consumer expectations are challenging the Australian banking sector. However, the savviest banks understand that they need to strategically implement technology and evolve business processes in order to create differentiated experiences for customers and employees and remain competitive," said PwC partner David Tan. "Our collaboration with nCino aims to help these forward-thinking institutions get ahead of today's challenges and retool their business to win in the next era of banking."

"We are proud to be working with PwC Australia, a leading professional services firm, to move more Australian financial institutions to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation," said Mark Bernhardi, general manager – APAC at nCino. "By combining our state-of-the-art digital banking platform with the experience of a trusted in-market business partner, our customers will have the rounded expertise they need to accomplish their digital transformation goals and enhance the customer experience through speed and convenience."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com .

About PwC



At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 236,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

SOURCE nCino

Related Links

http://www.ncino.com

