nCino Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, Inc. ("nCino") today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 7,625,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase from nCino up to 1,143,750 additional shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $22.00 and $24.00 per share. nCino has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NCNO."

BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as book-running managers for the offering, along with Piper Sandler, Raymond James and Macquarie Capital.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected], or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About nCino

nCino is a leading global provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker.

