nCino Expands Presence to Sydney, Australia to Meet Increasing Demand in Asia Pacific for Advanced Technology and Digital Transformation in Banking

WILMINGTON, N.C. and SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific region, with an initial focus on the Australia and New Zealand markets. This expansion further showcases nCino's commitment to delivering on the global demand for digitisation and efficiency in the financial services industry.

A March, 2018 Gartner report, 2018 CIO Agenda: An Australia and New Zealand Perspective, showed growth/market share as the top most common business objective for 2018 in the Australia and New Zealand markets, followed closely by enhancing digital business/digital transformation offerings, out of 120 surveyed. nCino's Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, allows financial institutions to achieve growth by increasing efficiency, while also meeting customer demand for a better, faster and more seamless banking experience. As a cloud-based solution, nCino empowers bank employees and leaders with insight into their organisation through an end-to-end solution combining customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, workflow, account opening, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities. nCino integrates with a bank's core and transactional systems, while replacing point solutions and manual-based processes.

"Globally, financial institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver an improved customer experience, which is driving demand for an end-to-end digital banking solution," said Charles Woodall, AVP Partner Sales, Industries Innovation and Partner Alliances, Salesforce APAC. "We expect to see adoption of the nCino Bank Operating System by financial institutions who want to use digital technology to create a better experience for customers."

According to the World Economic Forum's 2017–2018 Global Competitiveness Report, Australia was rated as one of the world's best performing financial centers, which is driven mostly by a stable and well-regulated banking sector. And, according to data from that same Global Report, New Zealand ranked first in financial market development in 2017, proving to be a country ripe for technological transformation.

In just six years, nCino's customer portfolio has expanded to include over 200 financial institutions of all asset sizes and in multiple countries. Simultaneously, the Company's workforce has grown to more than 500 employees worldwide, including in its Wilmington, N.C. headquarters and London, UK office, which opened in 2017. nCino plans to continue this growth by hiring personnel in key roles that understand local demands and can meet the needs of financial institutions in each individual market. To deliver on this strategic focus, Mark Bernhardi has been appointed as nCino's General Manager – Asia Pacific, to lead the Company's new Sydney-based team. His first strategic priority will focus on supporting the Company's regional partners and hiring sales and professional services talent to drive the financial services digitisation and transformation agenda.

"Expanding into Australia and New Zealand is an important moment for nCino, and we are thrilled to have Mark leading the charge for us," said nCino CEO, Pierre Naudé. "His in-region experience across financial institutions in driving teams to embrace innovation and digitisation is a tremendous asset as we expand our presence in these important markets."

With over 15 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, Bernhardi has in-depth knowledge and expertise in leading large complex transformation programs. His experience in retail and commercial lending, software development, and financial and operations management gives him the competitive advantage to navigate digital transformation in a rapidly changing landscape. Prior to nCino, Mark was Head of Commerce at Atlassian where he led delivery of a frictionless buyer experience on a multichannel commerce platform. Previously, Bernhardi held various senior leadership roles, in both retail and commercial, at Westpac, St George Asset Finance, Barclays Capital and Citigroup.

"Over the past six years, nCino has grown rapidly as financial institutions around the world look to differentiate themselves through digitisation," said Mark Bernhardi. "I am excited to be a part of the next phase of this journey and am committed to continuing nCino's mission in the region to transform the financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed."

