NCJFCJ Recognizes UNLV Immigration Clinic as 2018 Innovator of the Year

RENO, Nev., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) announced the 2018 Innovator of the Year at the 4th annual Justice Innovation Awards: the UNLV Immigration Clinic, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates Children's Rights Program, at the William S. Boyd School of Law in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Innovator of the Year Award honors an active, in-good-standing NCJFCJ member who has inspired, sponsored, promoted or led an innovation or accomplishment of national significance in juvenile justice, child abuse and neglect, family law, and/or domestic violence.

Dr. Rebecca Nathanson, Associate Dean for Experiential Legal Education, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and Claudia Noriega-Bernstein, Marketing Director, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates

"It is the NCJFCJ's honor to recognize the work of the UNLV Immigration Clinic team at William S. Boyd Law," said Judge John J. Romero, Jr., NCJFCJ president. "We recognize their tireless commitment to serving vulnerable populations – immigrant children and families – especially those who find themselves in our justice system. We hope to continue to raise awareness of these core issues affecting our nation's families."

The William S. Boyd School of Law is an organizational member of the NCJFCJ, and its UNLV Immigration Clinic trains student attorneys to defend people in deportation proceedings, allowing them the opportunity to provide innovative ways to offer legal services to immigrants in Nevada. The clinic serves as a resource for undocumented and DACAmented students.

Statistics show that only 37 percent of immigrants in deportation proceedings have lawyers, and immigrants who had a lawyer were 15 times more likely to avoid deportation. The UNLV Immigration Clinic offers direct representation to as many of these children as it can, and trains other pro bono lawyers to do the same. The clinic works closely with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to represent unaccompanied children in both family court and in their immigration cases.

"The UNLV Immigration Clinic is a champion for those who might otherwise not have a voice or representation," said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). "Their work changes lives and strengthens our communities. I am thrilled to see this organization, and its mission recognized and celebrated for its groundbreaking work. The UNLV Immigration Clinic is an example of the world-class education students receive at UNLV and demonstrates the commitment UNLV Law students have to standing up for others in Nevada. The Immigration Clinic's dedication to fighting for families and children with the toughest immigration cases remains incredibly important, especially now."

Dr. Rebecca Nathanson, Associate Dean for Experiential Legal Education, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and Claudia Noriega-Bernstein, Marketing Director, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates accepted the award.

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):



Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation's oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation's juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.





Media Contact:



Chrisie Yabu



KPS3



775-686-7437



chrisie@kps3.com

Related Images

immigration-clinic-innovator-award.jpg



Immigration Clinic Innovator Award Recipients



Dr. Rebecca Nathanson, Associate Dean for Experiential Legal Education, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and Claudia Noriega-Bernstein, Marketing Director, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates

unlv-immigration-clinic.jpg



UNLV Immigration Clinic



UNLV Immigration Clinic, Edward M. Bernstein & Associates Children's Rights Program, at the William S. Boyd School of Law, Las Vegas, Nev.

ncjfcj.jpg



NCJFCJ



The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) announced the 2018 Innovator of the Year at the 4th annual Justice Innovation Awards

Related Links

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

NCJFCJ

SOURCE National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

Related Links

http://www.ncjfcj.org

