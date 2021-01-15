N!CK'S Swedish-style Ice Cream partners with Perfect Day to deliver the same great taste in a new vegan offering

"A vegan ice cream that doesn't taste like a vegan ice cream, that's the magic of what happens when you combine industry-leading food science with a passion for great tasting, better-for-you ice cream," said Niclas Luthman, founder and chief science officer of NICK'S.

This innovation is made possible with Perfect Day's unique animal-free dairy proteins, which are identical to the protein found in milk but made without a single cow. Perfect Day partners with widely loved brands to create animal-free dairy products with the same real taste, texture and nutritional qualities of dairy, in sustainable ways that forgo the usual downsides, like factory farming, lactose, hormones and antibiotics.

Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day, said, "We're excited to partner with NICK'S on a vegan take of their flagship Swedish-style ice cream, delivering all of the taste people love without a single cow. Our versatile animal-free protein allows NICK's fans to enjoy the healthier ice cream they crave without compromising on the delicious, melty, silky taste of dairy."

Key features and benefits of the new N!CK'S Vegan line include:

Keto-friendly – only 3-7g net carbs per pint

Low calories – 70% fewer calories than traditional premium ice cream

No added sugar – won't give you a sugar crash

Creamy texture – spoon-soft out of the freezer

Compromise-free taste – has the taste and texture of conventional dairy that plant-based alternatives just can't match

Three of the seven N!CK'S Vegan Ice Creams are available for home delivery at nicks.com.

All seven new vegan flavors will be available for online order in February and in select retail grocery stores in the Spring.

Visit nicks.com/vegan for more information about N!CK'S vegan, light ice cream line.

About NICK'S:

Founded in Sweden by Carl Backlund and Niclas Luthman in 2016, N!CK'S Swedish Style Ice Cream launched in the US in the fall of 2019. N!CK'S sixteen light ice cream flavors have 70% of the calories of traditional full-fat ice cream, are keto friendly, have no added sugar and available at over 4,000 grocery stores in the US and online at nicks.com. Follow us at @nicksicecreams on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Perfect Day:

Founded in 2014 by CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya, and co-founder, Perumal Gandhi — Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods you love today — starting in the dairy aisle. Instead of relying on cows, the Bay Area startup utilizes fermentation to create proprietary 'flora-made' dairy protein. Perfect Day's ingenious animal-free protein can be used across a range of products — from ice cream and milk to cheese and butter — to deliver the same taste and texture of dairy without the environmental, animal welfare, or food safety concerns. Foods made with Perfect Day protein can be labeled as vegan and lactose-free and are coming soon to a fridge near you as the company expands its network of food and dairy manufacturing and foodservice partners. To learn more, visit www.perfectdayfoods.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

